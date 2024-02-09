+44 (0)28 6632 2066
Council agrees rates rise for Fermanagh households
Enniskillen Townhall

Council agrees rates rise for Fermanagh households

Posted: 10:39 am February 9, 2024

FERMANAGH and Omagh District Council has approved a rate rise of 4.72 per-cent for both homeowners and businesses.

The increase was agreed by Councillors at a special meeting held at Enniskillen Townhall on Thursday night.

But concerns were expressed by some councillors about the impact that the rise could have on domestic and non-domestic customers who are already struggling due to the cost of living crisis.

The rise is aimed at raising £2 million in extra revenue. The Council’s overall expenditure will increase to £43 million to deliver the Council’s key services over the next 12 months.

SDLP councillor Adam Gannon, said that the rise was being implemented at a time of ‘extreme ost of living crisis.’

He said that last year ratepayers witnessed a ‘record-breaking’ increase locally and now more costs were being ‘inflicted’ on the people.

However, Cllr Stephen McCann, said the increase was the culmination of months of work.

“A lot of work has gone into this and no rates rise will also impact on the services which we provide and jobs. We need to maintain what we have without impacting services.”

