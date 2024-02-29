+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
HomeHeadlineConá and Shea take the plunge with new Cold Water Club
MAKING A SPLASH... Coná and Shea Daly, founders of the Cold Water Club in Enniskillen.

Coná and Shea take the plunge with new Cold Water Club

Posted: 2:45 pm February 29, 2024
By Charlotte McCutcheon
c.mccutcheon@fermanaghherald.com

A NEW cold water group called Cold Water Club has dived into Fermanagh waters.

The new group has been started by newlyweds Coná and Shea Daly who host local swim socials to help people get involved in cold water swimming.

Coná had been doing events under her Instagram page dipsnhips for the last two years before starting the Cold Water Club venture with her husband Shay.

Advertisement

“Essentially we wanted it to be a clothing and apparel brand which also hosts events,” Coná said.

“What we are going to do at the start of every month is host a free swim social event for anybody who wants to get into cold water swimming.

“It’s just a way for people to dip their toes in, enjoy the water, meet new people and socialise after.

“The last few events that we have done have been at the beach in Rossnowlagh in Donegal.

“At the first few we had there was 20 to 30 people, but the last one we had two weeks ago had 100 people at it, which was insane, it completely blew my mind,” Coná added.

The club is collaborating with local businesses to host half and full day events with the first one kicking off in Fermanagh.

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link… Subscribe to current edition

Related posts:

Fermanagh author goes to Hollywood Lisnaskea man says help is needed for mental health Podcast host stops off at St Kevin’s College

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
Posted: 2:45 pm February 29, 2024
Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com

Copyright © 2024 — The Fermanagh Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

The Fermanagh Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 28 Belmore Street, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland, BT74 6AA