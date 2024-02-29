Coná and Shea take the plunge with new Cold Water Club

MAKING A SPLASH... Coná and Shea Daly, founders of the Cold Water Club in Enniskillen.

A NEW cold water group called Cold Water Club has dived into Fermanagh waters.

The new group has been started by newlyweds Coná and Shea Daly who host local swim socials to help people get involved in cold water swimming.

Coná had been doing events under her Instagram page dipsnhips for the last two years before starting the Cold Water Club venture with her husband Shay.

“Essentially we wanted it to be a clothing and apparel brand which also hosts events,” Coná said.

“What we are going to do at the start of every month is host a free swim social event for anybody who wants to get into cold water swimming.

“It’s just a way for people to dip their toes in, enjoy the water, meet new people and socialise after.

“The last few events that we have done have been at the beach in Rossnowlagh in Donegal.

“At the first few we had there was 20 to 30 people, but the last one we had two weeks ago had 100 people at it, which was insane, it completely blew my mind,” Coná added.

The club is collaborating with local businesses to host half and full day events with the first one kicking off in Fermanagh.

