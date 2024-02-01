Community saddened by death of much-loved Freda Hudson

THE Enniskillen community was left devastated following the death of one of its much-loved residents Freda Hudson, who served the local community with ‘a smile’ for over four decades.

Ms Hudson, formerly of Chanterhill Road in Enniskillen, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, surrounded by her family.

Born between the bridges to parents Hughie and Lily Tapster, Ms Hudson was a proud Enniskillener and she always talked about her love of the town and Fermanagh.

From an early age, family was very important to Ms Hudson and she formed a very close bond with her siblings, Mary and Kevin.

She undertook her early education at the Convent Primary School in Enniskillen, before moving on to St Fanchea’s College. Midway through her time at St Fanchea’s, she decided to step away from education.

Ms Hudson moved on to the Fairview South West College in Enniskillen, where she undertook a commercial course.

Following her graduation, Ms Hudson began to work for the Blake family, as an accountant for Joe Blake and in wholesaling for Donal Blake.

Known for her bubbly and likable personality, Ms Hudson then took on a job at Erne Pharmacy, where she worked at the Clarin’s counter for over four decades.

During that time, Ms Hudson became a respected member of the Erne Pharmacy team, where she helped many people find their suitable scent.

Loretto McManus, owner of the Erne Pharmacy, said that Ms Hudson will be ‘so missed in the community’.

“Dermot (McManus) and I were very privileged to have had Freda working with us for so many years – a colleague and friend,” said Ms McManus, in a touching tribute on Facebook.

“She was a lady with such a caring personality. Freda greeted everyone and gave us such fun times – many a laugh and good times with fellow working colleagues and our loyal regular customers.”

At her Requim Mass, celebrant Fr Raymond Donnelly said that Ms Hudson ‘had an eye for rugby players’ and it was during a visit to Mullaghmeen that she met her husband Willie.

The pair formed a formidable partnership and they created many memories together, travelling around Europe and enjoying days out in Bundoran.

Faith was very important to Ms Hudson and following her retirement from Erne Pharmacy, she took an active role in the Enniskillen parish.

She took on a voluntary position at the Parish Shop in Enniskillen and she also was a dedicated sacristan at St Michael’s Parish Church.

Ms Hudson enjoyed meeting the people of the town and she regularly caught up with her friends and neighbours in Dunnes Stores, during her weekly shopping trip.

Her Requiem Mass took place at St Michael’s Parish Church, Enniskillen, on Saturday, with interment in Breandrum Cemetery.

Her Requiem Mass took place at St Michael's Parish Church, Enniskillen, on Saturday, with interment in Breandrum Cemetery.