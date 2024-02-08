Clothing range bringing comfort in more ways than one

LOOKING GOOD...Sarah McCausland, founder of Legacy29, wearing a teal jumper from her clothing line.

A LOCAL clothing range is looking to give people more comfort, mentally as well as physically.

Based in Irvinestown, Legacy29 is a family business that aims to provide quality clothing that also acts as a tool for healing and motivation.

“My father Raymond passed away on the 29th of April, just one day before I was born,” Sarah McCausland, founder of Legacy29, explained.

“It took nearly 18 years for the full impact of his death to truly hit me, and when it did, I found myself enveloped in a fog of confusion, pain, and anger.

“In these moments, I found an unexpected source of comfort in a soft hoodie I owned. This simple piece of clothing became a tool for me, a first step in confronting the day ahead. It made things feel a little more manageable, a little less overwhelming.

“It helped me open up to my family and start working on getting back to myself. That’s where the concept for Legacy29 was born.

“I wondered, what if we could create a clothing community that not only offered physical comfort but also served as a symbol of support and resilience? What if, by simply putting on a piece of our apparel, someone could feel less alone in their struggles and find the strength to face their day?”

Officially launched in September 2023, Legacy29’s mission is to make a positive impact through clothing, while also strengthening partnerships with mental wellness charities like PIPS Hope and Support.

“Our clothes are more than just fabric; they are a source of strength and resilience during challenging times,” Ms McCausland, 28, pictured below, said.

“We want to offer more than just nice clothes, we want the real focus to be feeling apart of a community and having that connection with others.

“This is why we have also created a free social group which is designed to bring people together, to share experiences, and to find joy in each other’s company.”

The local entrepreneur is currently living in Melbourne, Australia, where she saw an opportunity to expand Legacy29’s impact globally.

“It’s not just about delivering clothing; it’s about connecting communities across continents,” she explained.

“Melbourne boasts a vibrant expat community and we wanted to bridge the distance between the UK/Ireland and Australia, facilitating a way for expatriates to remain connected to their roots while sharing our message of hope and resilience.

“This service isn’t just logistic – it’s a gesture of love and connection, delivering comfort and support across miles.”

For more details visit www.legacy29.com, or you can connect through Instagram (@legacy29_clothing) and Facebook (Legacy29)

