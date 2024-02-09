Carter concert to help raise funds for Willowbridge

FERMANAGH Country music star Nathan Carter is set to headline a major concert at the Fermanagh Lakeland Forum later this year as part of a major fundraiser for Willowbridge School.
On Friday, April 12, the Liverpudlian is set to perform some of his tracks at the Enniskillen venue, in a bid to raise money for the school.
All proceeds raised from the night will go towards supporting Willowbridge School, who are currently involved in a major development project to the facilities at the school.
“Nathan (Carter) has sung in Willowbridge School for the last number of years at Christmas and they’re looking to finish a play park area at the school,” said an organiser for the charity concert.
“Nathan thought this would be a great project to get involved in some fundraising.”
A GoFundMe page has been set up ahead of Carter’s charity concert. Organiser, Gerard Butler, feels that money raised from the event will make a big difference to Willowbridge School.
