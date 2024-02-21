+44 (0)28 6632 2066
Call for return of Special Olympics club in Fermanagh
EVERYONE A WINNER...Members of the Lakeland Special Olympics Club before it closed in 2023. Efforts are now being made to get it back up and running.

Call for return of Special Olympics club in Fermanagh

Posted: 2:23 pm February 21, 2024
By John Carney
j.carney@fermanaghherald.com

EFFORTS are being made to resurrect a Special Olympics organisation locally, but it will need the help of the Fermanagh people if it’s to come about.

Based at Fermanagh House in Enniskillen, the Lakeland Special Olympics Club started in 2006, however, it closed last year.

Special Olympics Ulster hopes to get the group up and running again and is having an open evening tomorrow (Thursday) to gauge interest in the county. The event will take place at the Killyhevlin Hotel, Enniskillen, at 7pm.

“The purpose of the evening is to gauge demand for a club in Fermanagh and to identify potential volunteers,” a spokesperson for Special Olympics Ulster said.

“Special Olympics is the world’s largest sports organisation for children and adults with intellectual disabilities, providing sports training, activities and competitions.

“Of the 294 clubs throughout Ireland, there are currently no clubs in Fermanagh. Special Olympics Ulster is inviting anyone who may be interested in working together to establish a club to the open evening.

“Lakeland Special Olympics Club started in Fermanagh in 2006 and closed in 2023. Special Olympics Ulster is very grateful to the 15 volunteers who ran the club before it closed.”

David Kelly is a Special Olympics Athlete Leader and he attended the Lakeland Special Olympics Club in Fermanagh before it closed. He hoped that it would be started up again soon.

