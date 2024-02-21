+44 (0)28 6632 2066
BREAKING: Woman charged after fatal crash in Belleek

Posted: 9:22 am February 21, 2024

POLICE have confirmed that a 34-year-old woman has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving following a fatal road crash which occurred in Belleek on Monday evening,

The woman has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving, two counts of  causing grievous bodily injury by dangerous driving and a number of other related driving offences, including driving with excess alcohol in breath.

Valeria Amorim, 28, believed to be a Brazilian national and who was six months pregnant, died at the scene following a road traffic collision involving a car and three pedestrians.

Two other people were tended to by the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service.

The collision took place at 8pm on Monday night, and Emergency Services were called to the scene close to the entrance of Daly Park, on the edge of Belleek village.

The woman is due to appear before Dungannon Magistrates’ Court this morning, Wednesday 21st February.

