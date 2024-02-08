+44 (0)28 6632 2066
BREAKING: Concern BT site in Enniskillen could close

BREAKING: Concern BT site in Enniskillen could close

Posted: 2:52 pm February 8, 2024
By Mark McGoldrick
By Mark McGoldrick

THERE is concern today that BT in Enniskillen which employs around 300 people locally could be set to close.

Ulster Unionist Party MLA Tom Elliott issued a statement to the Herald after he was informed that BT Group may close its office site that employs hundreds of people across the local community.

“It is deeply troubling that BT Group have today announced that they are considering closing the Enniskillen site,” said Mr Elliott.

“Reasons stated for potential closure is that a number of buildings across their estate are ‘not fit for purpose’, BT Group state they have been investing within their estate since 2019 with ‘brilliant new and refurbished buildings’ but I ask this where is Enniskillen’s investment in this and was It ever considered?

“After all BT Group recorded £1.1 Billion in profit last year alone. It would seem an easy scapegoat that at the end of their five-year plan for investment they pour cold water on the future of Enniskillen.”

The Herald understands employees have been informed the contact centre could close later this year, however in a statement to the Herald this afternoon BT said no decision has been made on its future yet.

A BT Group spokesperson said: “BT Group is undertaking an ambitious modernisation programme and consolidating buildings within its estate. We are currently reviewing our contact centre in Enniskillen and have offered colleagues the opportunity to take our voluntary paid leavers package. No decision has been made on the future of our Enniskillen contact centre and no customers will be impacted by today’s announcement.”

Posted: 2:52 pm February 8, 2024
