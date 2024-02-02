+44 (0)28 6632 2066
RESTORATION STORIES... Jay Blades is the presenter of BBC show, The Repair Shop.

BBC’s Repair Shop show is coming to Fermanagh

Posted: 2:35 pm February 2, 2024

DO you have a family heirloom of great sentimental value that is in bad need of an upgrade?

Well, look no further as applications are open for the new series of BBC’s The Repair Shop, which is currently looking for individuals and communities in Fermanagh to take part in upcoming filming for the show.

Led by presenter Jay Blades and a team of skilled experts, the TV programme is dedicated to salvaging and reviving items that owners had deemed beyond repair.

This award-winning BBC One show features a team of Britain’s most skilled craftspeople, who restore items that their owners fear may be beyond saving.

Each episode follows professional craftspeople from around the country who restore family heirlooms that have sentimental value for their owners. Heirlooms are found mostly through social media, and their owners are not charged for the restorations.

Viewers find out about the emotional family stories and events behind the pieces, before enjoying the sight of the technical skills and progress used to bring the pieces back to looking more cared for and in working order.

