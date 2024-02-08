Asian community look forward to Chinese New Year

TRADITIONAL DANCE...Members of Erne District Chinese Families’ and Friends’ Association prepare for the Chinese New Year celebrations at St Michael’s Community Hall in Enniskillen.

SATURDAY marks the start of the Chinese New Year for 2024, and Fermanagh’s Asian community will be out in force to enjoy it.

Celebrated in China, East Asia and across the world, the festivities will see people feast with relatives, watch parades and pray for good fortune in the year ahead.

In Fermanagh, families and friends will gather at St Michael’s Community Hall in Enniskillen on Saturday from 2.30pm to 4.30pm where the Erne District Chinese Families’ and Friends’ Association has several activities planned.

Advertisement

“It’s the time of year for family and friends to get together,” chair of the Erne District Chinese Families’ and Friends’ Association, Jessica Chaffey, said.

“It’s a chance for the Chinese community in Fermanagh to celebrate. We have a few events planned. Our members will be taking part in these. There will also be traditional Chinese food and refreshments afterwards.

“The Chinese families at this event will be from different countries who are living in Fermanagh now and nearby areas. Around 90 people are in the Association.”

Planned activities, which will be performed by members of the Association, include lion and dragon dances, traditional songs, and a Chen Taijiquan Dao Sabre demonstration.

Chair of Fermanagh and Omagh District Council, Thomas O’Reilly, will be the guest of honour.

Also known as the Lunar New Year or the Spring Festival, celebrations usher out the old year and are meant to bring luck and prosperity to the new one.

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link… Subscribe to current edition