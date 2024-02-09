Arrest warrant following theft conviction

A WARRANT has been issued for the arrest of a 38-year-old man who failed to appear in court on a charge of theft, dating back almost five years.

Ryan Gerard McNabb from Riverside, Enniskillen was accused of stealing £400 cash from a bar on March 13 2019.

A police officer aware of the facts of the case told Enniskillen Magistrates Court the charge could be connected.

While the case details weren’t opened in court District Judge Alana McSorley considered the evidence and ordered a conviction on the charge.

After it was confirmed McNabb had been formally called and there was no response Judge McSorley issued the arrest warrant.

