WATCH: People take to the picket lines in Enniskillen!
A large crowd are out on the Irvinestown Road in Enniskillen this morning (Thursday) as part of a strike which is taking place across Northern Ireland.

WATCH: People take to the picket lines in Enniskillen!

Posted: 11:27 am January 18, 2024
By John Carney
j.carney@fermanaghherald.com

Non-teaching staff including clerical, cleaning, catering, classroom assistants and IT workers from schools across Fermanagh protest along the Irvinestown Road in Enniskillen during today’s 24-hour strike action.

Non-teaching staff including clerical, cleaning, catering, classroom assistants and IT workers from schools across Fermanagh protest along the Irvinestown Road in Enniskillen during today's 24-hour strike action.

Watch our video below! To read more on this story see this week's Fermanagh Herald.

 

