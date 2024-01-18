WATCH: People take to the picket lines in Enniskillen!

A large crowd are out on the Irvinestown Road in Enniskillen this morning (Thursday) as part of a strike which is taking place across Northern Ireland.

Non-teaching staff including clerical, cleaning, catering, classroom assistants and IT workers from schools across Fermanagh protest along the Irvinestown Road in Enniskillen during today’s 24-hour strike action.

