WATCH: People take to the picket lines in Enniskillen!

Non-teaching staff including clerical, cleaning, catering, classroom assistants and IT workers from schools across Fermanagh protest along the Irvinestown Road in Enniskillen during today’s 24-hour strike action.
Posted: 11:27 am January 18, 2024