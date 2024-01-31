UUP select candidate for Fermanagh South Tyrone

Fermanagh woman, Cllr Diana Armstrong, has been selected to contest the upcoming Westminster election in Fermanagh South Tyrone.

With former UUP MP Tom Elliott now an MLA, the Fermanagh and South Tyrone Ulster Unionist Association last night (Tuesday) chose Cllr Armstrong as their candidate for the general election, expected to take place later this year,

Cllr Armstrong currently represents the Erne North area on the local council, having been co-opted in 2016 following party member Rosemary Barton becoming an MLA. She is the daughter of former leader of the Ulster Unionist Party and Minister of Agriculture Harry West.

Advertisement

Cllr Armstrong said, “Fermanagh and South Tyrone Constituency has a history of being a very marginal seat. For many years the people of this area haven’t had any representation at Westminster.

“We have heard a lot about no representation at Stormont in the past two years, however with the exception of a two-year period, Fermanagh and South Tyrone have not had representation at Westminster for over 20 years.

“I ask that you all help to change that. We need strong representation at Westminster – that is where the finance comes from to support departments, the economy, jobs and employees in Northern Ireland.

“Being part of the United Kingdom is positive for the people.”

A spokesperson for the Fermanagh and South Tyrone Unionist Association said, “Diana Armstrong will be an exceptional parliamentary candidate for this constituency and will restore our representation in Parliament.

“Diana’s family has a deep political connection to Unionism, with her late father Harry West, former Leader of the Ulster Unionist Party and former Stormont Agricultural Minister serving as Member of Parliament for Fermanagh and South Tyrone in 1974. Her cousin James Cooper LLB served with distinction as chairman of the Ulster Unionist Party under the late David Trimble.”