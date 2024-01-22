UPDATE: ‘No crime’ after man found with head injuries

THE PSNI has said they’re ‘satisfied that there was no crime’ after a man was found with head injuries in Lisnaskea last night (Sunday).

“Detectives investigating the circumstances behind the discovery of an injured man outside property in the Killygullan Drive area of Lisnaskea shortly before midnight on Sunday (21/01/24), would like to thank the public for their assistance,” said the PSNI in a statement.

“The man aged in his 50s had sustained head injuries and was taken to hospital.

“After conducting enquiries which included a public appeal for information, detectives are satisfied that there was no crime.”

