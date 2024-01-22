+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
HomeHeadlineUPDATE: ‘No crime’ after man found with head injuries

UPDATE: ‘No crime’ after man found with head injuries

Posted: 3:47 pm January 22, 2024

THE PSNI has said they’re ‘satisfied that there was no crime’ after a man was found with head injuries in Lisnaskea last night (Sunday).

“Detectives investigating the circumstances behind the discovery of an injured man outside property in the Killygullan Drive area of Lisnaskea shortly before midnight on Sunday (21/01/24), would like to thank the public for their assistance,” said the PSNI in a statement.

“The man aged in his 50s had sustained head injuries and was taken to hospital.

Advertisement

“After conducting enquiries which included a public appeal for information, detectives are satisfied that there was no crime.”

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link… Subscribe to current edition

 

Related posts:

Charlie’s Bar joins ‘Ask for Angela’ campaign Tempo postwoman has special delivery for centurion mum Postmistress’s heartbreak for Horizon victims

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
Posted: 3:47 pm January 22, 2024
Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com

Copyright © 2024 — The Fermanagh Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

The Fermanagh Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 28 Belmore Street, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland, BT74 6AA