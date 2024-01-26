+44 (0)28 6632 2066
Tributes paid to 'Irish Rallying great' Austin Frazer
SADNESSS... Tributes have been paid to the late Austin Frazer who passed away peacefully yesterday (Thursday).

Tributes paid to ‘Irish Rallying great’ Austin Frazer

Posted: 2:18 pm January 26, 2024
By Mark McGoldrick
m.mcgoldrick@fermanaghherald.com

THE Fermanagh community and rallying circles across Ireland have been left saddened following the passing of the much-loved Austin Frazer.

Formerly of Lough Shore Road in Enniskillen, Mr Frazer passed away yesterday (Thursday) peacefully, surrounded by his family.

Mr Frazer was a leading figure in Irish rallying, working alongside some of rallying greats, including Fermanagh’s Bertie Fisher.

‘This Is Irish Rallying’ paid a heartfelt tribute to Mr Fisher on Facebook this afternoon.

“Another Irish Rallying great meets his maker. A well know figure who called the notes for well over three decades and sat in beside some big names such as Cathal Curley, Billy Coleman, Bertie Fisher, Mervyn Johnston and many more,” they posted.

Mr Frazer was a long-serving co-driver for Bertie Fisher, enjoying many memorable moments together, including the historic Ulster Rally victory in 1982 and the Donegal International Rally in 1987.
 
Ballinamallard United Football Club has also paid tribute to Mr Frazer, calling him a ‘giant in motor sport’.

“We are deeply sorry to learn of the death of Austin Frazer, father of our Reserve Team Assistant Manager, Nigel,” they said in a Facebook post.

“Austin was a giant in motor sport, not just in Fermanagh but throughout Ireland, having been co-pilot for Cathal Curley, Bertie Fisher and many more.”

Mr Frazer is survived by his wife Doreen and son Nigel (Gail).

The funeral service will take place in Enniskillen Presbyterian Church on Sunday at 2pm, followed by burial in Cross Cemetery.

