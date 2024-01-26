Sinn Féin’s Gildernew wants to deliver euro ‘change’

Michelle Gildernew MP said the voters had sent a clear message in last week's local elections

AFTER serving as Fermanagh and South Tyrone MP for almost 20 years, Michelle Gildernew (pictured) is set to contest the upcoming European Parliament election.

On Monday morning, the Eglish politician took to Sinn Féin’s social media where she confirmed that she will contest a seat in the Midlands/North West constituency election in June.

If successful, she will have to stand down from her seat at Westminster and a by-election will be held. Speaking about her decision to stand in the European elections in the South, Ms Gildernew said, “The European Union is crucially important to Ireland. Ireland needs to be at the fore in setting the direction of the European Union and I want to be part of making that happen.

Advertisement

“As a former Agriculture Minister, MP and a Sinn Féin elected representative for 25 years, I want to bring my experience and skills to the job of standing up for Irish interests in the European Parliament, as part of a strong Sinn Féin team.

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link… Subscribe to current edition