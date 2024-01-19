Scintillating Smyth ensures winning start

ONE ON ONE...Eimear Smyth is faced by Longford's Ailbhe Brady.

Fermanagh 2-14

Longford 0-6

NEW Fermanagh manager, CJ McGourty, couldn’t have hoped for a better start than that provided by this scintillating opening-round victory over a Longford side laced with higher-status experience.

Attacking ace Eimear Smith showed that she has lost none of her exceptional scoring prowess and her presence had the added benefit of freeing up Blaíthín Bogue for a more expansive role.

Linking together to telling effect, the duo certainly caused havoc up front with Smyth (10) and Bogue (4) accounting for the entire points tally.

The side as a whole, started with impressive energy and purpose, rattling up an early four points lead.

