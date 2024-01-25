+44 (0)28 6632 2066
Rangers inflict first defeat on leaders
Winning goalscorer Joel Byrne congratulated by teammate Stuart Rainey.

Rangers inflict first defeat on leaders

Posted: 4:00 pm January 25, 2024

Michael Kerr insists that Tummery Athletic are still the team to beat in the race for the Fermanagh and Western League Division One title.

On Saturday Kerr’s Enniskillen Rangers condemned the Dromore side to a first defeat of the season at Crawford’s Lane.

Colm Garrity fired Tummery into the lead but goals by Jason Keenan and Joel Byrne secured the points for the visitors.

The result means that Rangers are now just a point behind both Athletic and Enniskillen Town, who drew 2-2 at Magheraveely, at the halfway point of the season.

NFC Kesh, Lisbellaw United and Killen Rangers will also feel that they remain in the mix for the Mercer League.

Kerr was delighted with Saturday’s victory but warned that the Dromore men still set the standard for everyone else.

“This was a game we had to win; anything less and we were gone,” said the Rangers boss.

“Tummery will regroup and them boys will still be the team to beat come the end of the year, there is no doubt about that.

