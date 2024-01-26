+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
HomeHeadlineQuinn’s book sells over 20,000 copies
APPEAL... Seán Quinn has now written to all MLAs in the North, alleging the PSNI had failed to investigate reports of “multiple acts of fraud and criminality.”

Quinn’s book sells over 20,000 copies

Posted: 9:31 am January 26, 2024
By Mark McGoldrick
m.mcgoldrick@fermanaghherald.com

THREE months after it was published, Seán Quinn’s memoir continues to fly off the shelves in bookshops around Ireland.

Published by Red Stripe Press in October 2022, ‘Seán Quinn: In My Own Words’ has been in hot demand and continues to sell copies on a weekly basis in stores throughout the island.

The Herald understands that over 20,000 copies of the book have been sold in bookshops throughout Ireland.

Advertisement

Locally in Fermanagh, at the time of going to press, 1,329 copies of the memoir have been sold in Waterstones in Enniskillen.

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link… Subscribe to current edition

Related posts:

Conor McGregor ‘looking at’ Slieve Russell Hotel Fr Gary Donegan has surgery for blindness March and rally to make impact

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
Posted: 9:31 am January 26, 2024
Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com

Copyright © 2024 — The Fermanagh Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

The Fermanagh Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 28 Belmore Street, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland, BT74 6AA