Police warning as Storm Isha batters Fermanagh

Police are urging the public to report non-emergencies online or by 101, as Storm Isha batters Fermanagh tonight.

Chief Superintendent Davy Beck said “The extreme weather is putting significant pressure on the 999 system. Northern Ireland’s emergency services are currently responding to a significant number of fallen trees, power outages and other calls for assistance. Conditions are likely to remain extremely challenging for some hours and a full multi-agency response, led by the Police Service, is underway.

“I urge people to report non-emergencies online at https://www.psni.police.uk/report or via 101 and only use 999 in the case of an emergency. Also please only travel if your journey is absolutely necessary, exercise caution and be prepared for obstructions. Visit trafficwatchni.com/twni/index for the latest updates.”

