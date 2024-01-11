Panto is a real hit in Lisnaskea again

FOR the first time in over 30 years Lisnaskea Emmetts revived the annual Christmas Panto.

Run for many years under the guidance of the legendary Charlie McNally with his all star cast, it was thought the concept had faded away but thanks to a few willing volunteers, this year has seen its re-emergence.

Based on the storyline of Little Red Riding Hood, the current version has a Lisnaskea theme and has been scripted by Club Secretary Brian McCabe.

It features a real mix of talent made up of youth players, senior players and committee members, many with no experience of acting but who have put together a performance full of laughs.

Brian said he was originally approached back in August by Michael Shine to script it. He agreed stating that’s where his involvement ended. However before he knew it, he was involved and being cast into several roles! Brian said that ‘since we came together in November we have worked really hard to bring it all together especially with Christmas in the middle of everything.”

“We brought in Una Rice, who is part of the Knocks Drama Group and Siobhan Maguire who has lots of experience a few weeks ago to help give us direction and they have both been brilliant. They listened to our ideas and advised us on delivery, stage presence and setup. Also Sean Jackman who did so much behind the scenes to ensure everything worked.

“We can’t thank them enough. We have a had a lot of fun which is what panto is about and no one has taken themselves too seriously, “ he added.

The event itself drew great crowds of over 240 for both performances and it is hoped that next years will be as successful with even more volunteers wanting to get involved.

The club has thanked Canon McPhillips for the use of the hall, St. Ronan’s for the use of the school, the sponsors of the raffle prizes and to all those who attended as well the volunteers who put themselves forward for parts or helped in the background.

