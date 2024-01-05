+44 (0)28 6632 2066
NEW PROJECT… A major fundraiser has been launched to help with the development of the Lough Melvin Holiday Centre in Garrison.

Old Garrison building set for major revamp

Posted: 2:45 pm January 5, 2024
By Mark McGoldrick
m.mcgoldrick@fermanaghherald.com

A NON-profit organisation in Garrison is embarking on a major fundraising drive to renovate and revamp one of the oldest buildings in the village.

In 1987, the Lough Melvin Holiday Centre was established in Main Street, Garrison. As a result of the Covid-19 pandemic though, the company ceased existence in 2020 and the building has lay desolate since.

The ‘Friends of Devenish’ community group – which was set up by the Devenish St Mary’s GAA club – is now embarking on a big charity fundraiser to try and raise enough money to improve the unused site.

