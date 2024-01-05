Old Garrison building set for major revamp

NEW PROJECT… A major fundraiser has been launched to help with the development of the Lough Melvin Holiday Centre in Garrison.

A NON-profit organisation in Garrison is embarking on a major fundraising drive to renovate and revamp one of the oldest buildings in the village.

In 1987, the Lough Melvin Holiday Centre was established in Main Street, Garrison. As a result of the Covid-19 pandemic though, the company ceased existence in 2020 and the building has lay desolate since.

The ‘Friends of Devenish’ community group – which was set up by the Devenish St Mary’s GAA club – is now embarking on a big charity fundraiser to try and raise enough money to improve the unused site.

Advertisement

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link… Subscribe to current edition