McCann praises management effort

MIDFIELDER Gavin McCann covered a lot of ground on the Augher pitch on Friday as he helped his side to a historic three-point victory against Coláiste Feirste.

The Belnaleck man said he took note from his team manager Richie O’Callaghan who plies his trade around the middle of the park for Enniskillen Gaels as the schoolboys brought a first-ever boys’ title back to Derrylin.

McCann also commended the work Mr O’Callaghan and the entire management team had put in to help deliver Friday’s result, saying;

“You don’t see it but they go to different lengths. They put in so much effort for us and none of it is seen, so we really appreciate them.”

