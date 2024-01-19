+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
HomeGAAMcCann praises management effort
PROUD PAIR...Gavin McCann celebrates with his dad Colm.

McCann praises management effort

Posted: 2:45 pm January 19, 2024

MIDFIELDER Gavin McCann covered a lot of ground on the Augher pitch on Friday as he helped his side to a historic three-point victory against Coláiste Feirste.

The Belnaleck man said he took note from his team manager Richie O’Callaghan who plies his trade around the middle of the park for Enniskillen Gaels as the schoolboys brought a first-ever boys’ title back to Derrylin.

McCann also commended the work Mr O’Callaghan and the entire management team had put in to help deliver Friday’s result, saying;

“You don’t see it but they go to different lengths. They put in so much effort for us and none of it is seen, so we really appreciate them.”

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link… Subscribe to current edition

Related posts:

Psychologist aims to help hurlers reach their potential BREAKING NEWS: Bonner linked to Erne Gaels job BREAKING NEWS: Seaney steps down as Belnaleck manager
Posted: 2:45 pm January 19, 2024
Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com

Copyright © 2024 — The Fermanagh Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

The Fermanagh Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 28 Belmore Street, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland, BT74 6AA