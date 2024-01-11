+44 (0)28 6632 2066
HomeSoccerLisbellaw join a host of F&W teams in last 16
Philip Beacom of Lisbellaw and Oran McMacken of Dungiven.

Lisbellaw join a host of F&W teams in last 16

Posted: 4:10 pm January 11, 2024

Dungiven 1
Lisbellaw Utd 5

In-form Lisbellaw United eased into the last 16 of the Irish Junior Cup thanks to a commanding second half performance in Dungiven on Saturday.

Indeed it proved to be a very successful day for the Fermanagh & Western League with a total of seven sides making it through.

After racing into a two-goal lead, Lisbellaw conceded before half-time and could have faced a tricky second half against a hard-working Co Derry side.

However, it ended up one-way traffic in the second half as Kyle McCleery’s side showed their quality and fitness to safely navigate a tough test.

“I don’t think the result was ever really in doubt but I have to give them credit, they certainly made us work for it,” said McCleery.

“They were relentless but we got on top in the end and it’s great to be into the last 16 for the first time in a good few years.

“It’s crazy, it feels more like the Mulhern Cup than the Junior with so many local teams left but whatever comes in the draw, we will prepare for it.”

 

To read more on this story see this week's Fermanagh Herald.

