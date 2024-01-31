Herald journalist to take on Brendan Dolan in Tempo

Fermanagh Herald journalist Mark McGoldrick is set to take on 'The History Maker' Brendan Dolan in a charity darts fundraiser in Tempo.

FERMANAGH Herald journalist Mark McGoldrick is one of 18 players who are set to take on Brendan Dolan in Tempo as part of a night aiming to raise money for a cancer charity.

The Milltown Manor, located in Main Street, Tempo, is staging a ‘Charity Darts Night’ on Friday, February 9, with the Belcoo thrower headlining the event.

All proceeds raised will go towards Macmillan Cancer Support, in aid of Tempo man Paddy Shannon, who is currently living with the condition.

Dolan, who’s currently seeded at 28 in the PDC Order of Merit, is looking forward to the event, which has been sold-out.

“It’s great to be doing an exhibition locally in my home county and with all the proceeds going to Macmillan Cancer, which is a very worthy cause,” he said.

“With a packed venue, there will be a great atmosphere and buzz on the night, which I hope everyone will enjoy.

“I am really looking forward to the event,” added Dolan.

Macmillan Cancer Support is a non-profit organisation which provides potentially life-saving health and support to people who are living with cancer.

It’s previously been reported that there are around 9,000 new cases of cancer diagnosed each year in the North.

