Fluffy new addition to St Kevin’s College staff

FIRST DAY... Rebecca Keys, Andzela Musteikyte and Brooke McMahon with Thomas O’Reilly, Chairman of the Board of Governors meeting the new therapy dog Pluto.

ST KEVIN’S College Lisnaskea welcomes Pluto, a new therapy dog!

St Kevin’s College Lisnaskea has announced it’s latest furry addition to the staff – Pluto, a bushy-tailed black labradoodle specially trained thanks to Assistance Dogs NI. Pluto will serve as a therapy dog to help students with their mental, physical, social, and emotional functioning.

Therapy Dogs, such as Pluto, are accepting, non-threatening and non-judgmental, making it easier for people and children to open up.

Animal-assisted therapy has been gaining traction in numerous settings, and Assistance Dogs Northern Ireland has a wealth of experience supporting children with assistance dogs.

