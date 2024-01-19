+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
HomeHeadlineFluffy new addition to St Kevin’s College staff
FIRST DAY... Rebecca Keys, Andzela Musteikyte and Brooke McMahon with Thomas O’Reilly, Chairman of the Board of Governors meeting the new therapy dog Pluto.

Fluffy new addition to St Kevin’s College staff

Posted: 2:26 pm January 19, 2024

ST KEVIN’S College Lisnaskea welcomes Pluto, a new therapy dog!

St Kevin’s College Lisnaskea has announced it’s latest furry addition to the staff – Pluto, a bushy-tailed black labradoodle specially trained thanks to Assistance Dogs NI. Pluto will serve as a therapy dog to help students with their mental, physical, social, and emotional functioning.

Therapy Dogs, such as Pluto, are accepting, non-threatening and non-judgmental, making it easier for people and children to open up.

Advertisement

Animal-assisted therapy has been gaining traction in numerous settings, and Assistance Dogs Northern Ireland has a wealth of experience supporting children with assistance dogs.

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link… Subscribe to current edition

Related posts:

Fr Gary Donegan has surgery for blindness Memories of Coa book is a huge Christmas hit March and rally to make impact

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
Posted: 2:26 pm January 19, 2024
Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com

Copyright © 2024 — The Fermanagh Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

The Fermanagh Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 28 Belmore Street, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland, BT74 6AA