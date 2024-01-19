Fermanagh road conditions remain hazardous

WITH industrial action by the Roads Service continuing, and icy weather continuing, Fermanagh motorists are being reminded to continue to drive with care today, with most roads not gritted.

Road workers will be on strike until next Thursday, January 25, and both gritting and maintenance will be very limited until then. Thankfully, while Storm Isha may be on the way on Sunday, the temperatures are due to pick up again after today.

For now, however, conditions remain hazardous, and will remain so well into tonight.

The Department of Infrastructure issued the following statement this morning, While some gritting is taking place this evening and overnight this will be confined to the main roads only and drivers may still encounter some portions of their route that are gritted and some portions that are not.

Road users are therefore being asked to think carefully about the need to travel on Friday and, if travelling, are advised to exercise caution particularly when travelling on untreated roads.

Gritting will continue to take place on the M1 and M2 motorways, the A1 and the A4. However, road users are reminded that roads leading to the limited salted part of the network will not be treated so extreme caution will be required for anyone travelling on any part of the road network.

Even where gritting has taken place the Department can never guarantee ice free roads due to potential wash-off from showers and the formation of black ice so please drive slowly and be prepared for changing conditions .

Throughout the course of the industrial action until next week other essential services including repairs of serious defects, response to incidents and obstructions including flooding and drainage issues will also be significantly reduced.

The Department will continue to prioritise, where possible, the most urgent incidents and we will keep our advice to the public under review.