Fermanagh patient’s fears after Altnagelvin experience

CONCERNS... Former headmaster Eamon McCaffrey, who recently had to undergo emergency surgery in Altnagelvin.

A FERMANAGH patient and family have spoken out about worrying gaps in the local health system, and their concerns for surgical patients who present to the SWAH, after his experience of having to travel to Altnagelvin for an emergency operation.

Eamon McCaffrey, who is in his 80s, was speaking along with his family after recently spending almost a fortnight in the Derry hospital.

The well-known Enniskillen man outlined a concerning lack of communication between medical teams across the Western Trust, highlighted the discomfort and dangers caused to patients as a result of having to transfer, and pointed out the high cost to families having to travel hundreds of miles to support them.

Mr McCaffrey’s journey began on a weekend at the beginning of the month, when they presented to the SWAH ED with extreme pain and illness.

