Erne squad boosted by return of former players

Joanne Doonan has returned to the Fermanagh squad after her time with Eddendon in the AFLW.

Fermanagh ladies get their league underway this Sunday in Donagh (2pm) when they welcome Longford for the first round of the Lidl National Football League Division 4.

Fermanagh manager CJ McGourty has strengthened his side massively this season with the return of players like Eimear Smyth and more recently Joanne Doonan following her return from playing in the Australian Football League Women’s and Eimear Smyth’s younger sister Bronagh is a newcomer to squad.

“She’s had a period of time off since she’s been back from Australia, she just needs to rebuild it in so that she doesn’t break down injury-wise either for us.”

Advertisement

That, added to the players he already had at his disposal and some young players who he has drafted into the squad, such as Tempo’s Eva Finlay-McGovern and Ciara McGarrigle. As well as the return of Stephanie Gunn and Derrygonnelly goalkeeper Megan Maguire, it all has the Antrim man feeling pretty positive as the season prepares to kick-off.

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link https://bit.ly/3gOl8G0