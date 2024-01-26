+44 (0)28 6632 2066
SPEAKING OUT... Sally Rees during the rally in Enniskillen.

‘Enough is Enough’ says Enniskillen teacher

Posted: 9:41 am January 26, 2024
By Charlotte McCutcheon
Teachers were amongst those striking on Thursday in Enniskillen when they left their classrooms to fight for better pay.

The senior vice president for NASUWT the teachers union Sally Rees spoke about why she was out on the picket line.

“I’ve been teaching for 28 years and in that time what we have seen is an increase in our workload and no increase in our pay,” said Ms Rees.

“There have also been drastic cuts across all of education which had the biggest impact to the most vulnerable in our society.”

Sally went on to explain that with the current situation there is no surprise that there is a struggle to recruit teachers.

“How can we expect our young people to actually want to go in to the profession when currently a beginning teacher is earning £9.20 an hour after deductions that is 97p less than the minimum wage and is not even close to the living wage, why would they want to go into this profession?”

 

