Enniskillen to Omagh road works ‘paused’

Posted: 9:31 am January 12, 2024
By Roisin Henderson
r.henderson@fermanaghherald.com

LONG-AWAITED and much-needed upgrade works on the main Enniskillen to Omagh road have been “paused” due to a lack of funding, the Department of Infrastructure (DfI) has stated.
As one of the main arteries in and out of the county town, and the main route from south Tyrone to the SWAH as well as for Fermanagh patients now having to travel to Altnagelvin in emergency surgery situations, the local Council had written to the DfI, asking officials to address the “deprioritising” of works on the A32.
In response, DfI permanent secretary Dr Denis McMahon said, due to the “extremely challenging budgetary position” of his Department, it had been necessary to prioritise projects that already had funding available or that had been given priority by the Executive.
He also cited “constrained delivery capacity” and “the need to fully understand the outworking of our obligations under the Climate Change (NI) Act 2022” as reason for the prioritisation.

