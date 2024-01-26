Enniskillen singer Garrity visits local nursing homes

ENNISKILLEN singer John Garrity has said he wants to ‘give something back’ to the local community and he has committed to entertaining residents in nursing and care homes with his dulcet tones.

The ‘Belfast Busker’ recently took to social media and said he wanted to perform in some care homes in the North and he received 800 responses on his Instagram account.

Last week, Garrity spent time entertaining residents at the Sunnyside Retreat Care Home in Clogher and at the Graan Abbey Care Home in Enniskillen. He was delighted with the reaction from the community.

Advertisement

“It’s been one of the biggest things that I’ve done for charity in a long, long time,” said the ‘Belfast Busker’.

“It has been really great to do it for them (the care home residents) and some can really relate to it.

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link… Subscribe to current edition