Enniskillen singer Garrity visits local nursing homes
STAR SINGER… Enniskillen singer John Garrity performed at the Graan Abbey Care Home in Enniskillen.

Enniskillen singer Garrity visits local nursing homes

Posted: 9:45 am January 26, 2024
By Mark McGoldrick
m.mcgoldrick@fermanaghherald.com

ENNISKILLEN singer John Garrity has said he wants to ‘give something back’ to the local community and he has committed to entertaining residents in nursing and care homes with his dulcet tones.

The ‘Belfast Busker’ recently took to social media and said he wanted to perform in some care homes in the North and he received 800 responses on his Instagram account.

Last week, Garrity spent time entertaining residents at the Sunnyside Retreat Care Home in Clogher and at the Graan Abbey Care Home in Enniskillen. He was delighted with the reaction from the community.

“It’s been one of the biggest things that I’ve done for charity in a long, long time,” said the ‘Belfast Busker’.

“It has been really great to do it for them (the care home residents) and some can really relate to it.

Posted: 9:45 am January 26, 2024
