Enniskillen Amatuer Dramatic Society returns to stage

ENNISKILLEN Amatuer Dramatic Society (EADS) is busy rehearsing this year’s production of Federico García Lorca’s ‘Blood Wedding’ which will be performed in the Ardhowen Theatre on February 8, 9 and 10.

The tragedy set in Andalusia focuses on a rural village where tradition, blood ties and the land are sacred.

An unnamed bride runs away from her wedding reception with her married former suitor, Leonardo. The bridegroom, compelled by honour, leads the immediate chase with the inevitable outcome, leaving the bereaved women to mourn their loss.

The production will see the return to stage of a number of popular local actors including, Aly Finlay who will play The Mother, Claire Holmes who will play Mother-in-Law, Christine Maher Irvine who will play Death / Beggar Woman and Amy Robinson who will play Servant / Neighbour.

Donegal actor Christian Carbin will take the role of Groom and Shelby Keys who first tread the boards with EADS last year will play the Bride with Padraig Connolly playing Father of the Bride.

Leonardo will be played by EADS newcomer Alan Donnelly and Leonardo’s wife will be played by Victoria Johnston.

Others involved in the production include, Deborah Fallis who plays the Moon, David Wilkinson (Wood Cutter) , Paul Blake (Youth) , Meabh Hambly, Muirne McKeagney and Seaneen Breen (Girls).

All the cast will come under the direction of Nick Hambly who directed last year’s succesful production of The Games Afoot.

The story is based on a newspaper fragment which told of a family vendetta and a bride who ran away with the son of the enemy family. Lorca uses it to investigate the subjects which fascinated him: desire, repression, ritual, and the constraints and commitments of the rural Spanish community in which the play is rooted.

The play is written by Spain’s most celebrated dramatist, Federico Garcia Lorca. Many of his passionate and intensely lyrical plays focus on peasant life and the forces of nature, combining innovatory dramatic technique with Spanish popular tradition.

The Society’s first production was “Tilly of Bloomsbury” in the Town Hall, Enniskillen on 22 and 23 of March 1928. Since then they have performed every year, sometimes two or more times, with only a brief interlude during the Second World War up to the present day.

The performance runs at The Ardhowen Theatre on February 8, 9 and 10, with a nightly 8pm start. Tickets are available online and at the Ardhowen Box Office; telephone 0286 632 5440.