Class A drugs found in Enniskillen

Fermanagh police have arrested a man in the Enniskillen area following the discovery of Class A drugs at a property last week.

Last Thursday officers from the local District Support Team (DST) were carrying out what police have called “proactive patrols” in the area, targeting the suspected supply of drugs.

“It didn’t take long before our patrols proved fruitful,” said a PSNI spokesman. “Following a stop and search of a man, officers located several small bags of suspected Class A Controlled Drug with a street value of approximately £300 and cash.

“The man was arrested for several offences and the team carried out a search of his home address. During the search DST located approximately £2,000 worth of Suspected Class A Controlled Drug, a large quantity of cash, and Suspected Class B Controlled Drug.

“The man has since been interviewed and is assisting us with our enquiries.”

The spokesman added, “We will continue to tackle drug dealing in our area, but we work best when the public work with us.

“If you have any information about drug dealing in your area call us on 101 or alternatively call the Crimestoppers number anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

