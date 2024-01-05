Charlie’s Bar joins ‘Ask for Angela’ campaign

HELP’S AT HAND...Una Burns, bar manager of Charlie’s Bar, Enniskillen, and PSNI officers launch the “Ask for Angela” scheme.

AN Enniskillen pub will be operating the ‘Ask for Angela’ safeguarding initiative over the festive season and into the new year.

Charlie’s Bar in Enniskillen is a registered venue participating in the scheme alongside the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) that’s aimed at helping keep people safe while enjoying a night out.

This means that if anyone feels unsafe or uncomfortable at any time throughout any of the upcoming events at the local pub, they can ask bar or security staff for ‘Angela’ to indicate that they need help.

