HomeHeadlineCelebrating ancient crafts in honour of St Brigid
MARKING ST BRIGID'S DAY... Pupils from Killyhommon Primary School making St Brigid's Cross. Every pupil will get one for their families and any left over will be left in the local church at Monea for the farmers to put in their barns. Pic: Andrew Paton.

Celebrating ancient crafts in honour of St Brigid

Posted: 11:18 am January 31, 2024
By Roisin Henderson
r.henderson@fermanaghherald.com

IT MAY not be a bank holiday on this side of the border, but communities across Fermanagh are preparing to mark St Brigid’s Day tomorrow (Thursday), a national feast with orgins long pre-dating even the Christian saint it celebrates.

In schools and homes across the county and its surrounding areas this week, hands will be busy making the traditional crosses from rushes gathered locally. Once blessed, they will be hung in the home to ward off evil spirits and provide protection in the year ahead.

There are also a number of cross-making events taking place in the area, celebrating this craft that has been passed down by so many generations.

Mullleek Community Centre, for example, has organised a class for tonight, Wednesday, January 31, from 6.30-8pm. Rushes – which are increasingly hard to find these days – will be provided and a tutor will be on hand to help. Everyone, including beginners, is welcome.

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link… Subscribe to current edition

