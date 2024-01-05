BREAKING NEWS: Seaney steps down as Belnaleck manager

STEPPED DOWN... Nigel Seaney has stepped down after just one season in charge of Belnaleck.

THE Herald understands that Nigel Seaney has stepped down as Belnaleck Art MacMurrough’s manager.

Seaney, who guided Trillick to two Tyrone Senior Football Championship titles, took over at the helm of the Fermanagh GAA club in 2023.

Belnaleck reached the Fermanagh Senior Football Club Championship quarter-final, but bowed out after an extra-time thriller to Kinawley Brian Boru’s.

