Attorney General orders inquest into Jim Murphy death
The Police Obudsman has linked the killing of Derrylin civil rights activist Jim Murphy to the killing of Cllr Patsy Kelly, who was shot dead in July 1974 as he walked home from work at the Corner Bar in Trillick.

Attorney General orders inquest into Jim Murphy death

Posted: 9:04 am January 17, 2024
By Roisin Henderson
r.henderson@fermanaghherald.com

THE ATTORNEY General has this week ordered a fresh inquest into the killing of Derrylin civil rights activist Jim Murphy, and has linked his murder to the killing of Trillick councillor Patsy Kelly.

Both men’s murders are believed to have been carried out by “a killer gang of British soldiers and paramilitaries who murdered and maimed across Fermanagh and Tyrone.”

On Monday this week, Attorney General Brenda King instructed a new inquest be opened into Mr Murphy’s death.

She referred to a report by the Police Ombudsman which stated the Derrylin man’s murder had been “one of several precursor events which took place prior to the murder of Mr Kelly” and had referred to the “critical failure by the police to link these cases.”

