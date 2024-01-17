Amazon eyes up Enniskillen

THERE is growing speculation that online giant Amazon is to open a distribution warehouse in Enniskillen that will bring hundreds of new jobs to the area.

Sources have told the Herald that a deal is being finalised and the site will be at Lawnakilla Way, near Carran Business Park.

Amazon uses their state-of-the-art warehouses as delivery stations to help speed up deliveries to customers or as fulfilment and sortation centres where packages are loaded into delivery vehicles and delivered to customers.

Fermanagh and Omagh District Councillor, Roy Crawford of the Ulster Unionist Party, confirmed that there had been talk recently of an Amazon site being built in Enniskillen, but it wasn’t the only location being discussed in the region.

“At a business meeting that I attended, there was talk of attracting the likes of Amazon to Fermanagh. The issue was that we were competing with Sligo and we could lose out to Sligo,” Mr Crawford explained.

“That was as far as it went. Nothing was guaranteed at that time as Fermanagh was competing with Sligo [for the site], but if negotiations have progressed since then that can only be a good thing.

“It would be a huge plus for the town if it did happen.

We need employment here. Any major investment in the West, in particular Fermanagh, would be very welcome because we do need it.

“Considering the number of unemployed people in Fermanagh, Amazon setting up shop here would be a big bonus.”

An Amazon spokesperson refused to comment on or confirm the move saying: “We don’t comment on rumour and speculation.”

Two years ago, the multinational opened its latest delivery station in Northern Ireland at the 7,000 sq m building at Mahon Industrial Estate in Portadown, which brought 20 new permanent jobs.

The company already has a delivery station in Belfast’s Titanic Quarter.

Amazon said the use of delivery stations provides faster deliveries to customers. Packages are shipped to a delivery station from nearby Amazon fulfilment and sortation centres, loaded into delivery vehicles and delivered to customers.

