Workers set to take to the streets

STRIKE ACTION... Mass strike action is planned for Thursday, January 18, with public sector workers across the North taking to the picket line.

A RALLYING cry has been made to Fermanagh’s workers to take to the streets for better pay.

Mass strike action is planned for Thursday, January 18, with public sector workers across the North taking to the picket line.

Nurses, teachers, civil servants and bus drivers will be just some of the workers involved in what will be the first general public sector strike since 2015.

Advertisement

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link… Subscribe to current edition