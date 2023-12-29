+44 (0)28 6632 2066
Workers set to the streets
STRIKE ACTION... Mass strike action is planned for Thursday, January 18, with public sector workers across the North taking to the picket line.

Workers set to take to the streets

Posted: 9:58 am December 29, 2023
By John Carney
j.carney@fermanaghherald.com

A RALLYING cry has been made to Fermanagh’s workers to take to the streets for better pay.

Mass strike action is planned for Thursday, January 18, with public sector workers across the North taking to the picket line.

Nurses, teachers, civil servants and bus drivers will be just some of the workers involved in what will be the first general public sector strike since 2015.

