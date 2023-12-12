‘We are fed up’ – People have their say

TALKS... A large crowd turned out for the SOAS meeting in Enniskillen.

THE PEOPLE of Fermanagh had their chance to let our local politicians know how the removal of emergency general surgery from the SWAH is impacting the community last Thursday night, and the picture they painted was grim.

From injured elderly people and autistic children being left to lie in storms and freezing temperatures as the ambulance service struggles to cope with the knock-on demand, to local patients having to endure extremely long waits for transfers and treatments, the Western Trust’s claims the removal of SWAH EGS was having no adverse impacts was called into question.

