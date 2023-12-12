+44 (0)28 6632 2066
Headline'We are fed up' – People have their say
TALKS... A large crowd turned out for the SOAS meeting in Enniskillen.

‘We are fed up’ – People have their say

Posted: 5:09 pm December 12, 2023
By Roisin Henderson
By Roisin Henderson

THE PEOPLE of Fermanagh had their chance to let our local politicians know how the removal of emergency general surgery from the SWAH is impacting the community last Thursday night, and the picture they painted was grim.

From injured elderly people and autistic children being left to lie in storms and freezing temperatures as the ambulance service struggles to cope with the knock-on demand, to local patients having to endure extremely long waits for transfers and treatments, the Western Trust’s claims the removal of SWAH EGS was having no adverse impacts was called into question.

To read more on this story see this week's Fermanagh Herald.

