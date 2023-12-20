WATCH: Tornado hits Fermanagh!

As reported in today’s Fermanagh Herald, a tornado is believed to have touched down at the Knocks, outside Lisnaskea, earlier this month.

The twister left a mile-long path of damage at the land of neighbours Cormac Smyth and Mary McManus on the Corraghy Road area on Sunday, December 10 at around 2.15pm – just a couple of hours after a suspected twister caused significant damage in Leitrim village.

Luckily, as the tornado hit a remote part of the county, the damage was limited and thankfully there were no injuries, but it did rip large tree from their roots while leaving grass and branches outside its path completely untouched.

CCTV footage below, kindly shared by Mary McManus with the Herald, shows the moment it hit her back garden.

Watch as her washing line – on wheels! – to the left of the screen remains static, while the strong winds tear the roof off a water pump shed to the left, demonstrating the localised nature of the twister.

For more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald!