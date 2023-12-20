+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
HomeHeadlineWATCH: Tornado hits Fermanagh!

WATCH: Tornado hits Fermanagh!

Posted: 12:08 pm December 20, 2023
By Roisin Henderson
r.henderson@fermanaghherald.com

As reported in today’s Fermanagh Herald, a tornado is believed to have touched down at the Knocks, outside Lisnaskea, earlier this month.

The twister left a mile-long path of damage at the land of neighbours Cormac Smyth and Mary McManus on the Corraghy Road area on Sunday, December 10 at around 2.15pm – just a couple of hours after a suspected twister caused significant damage in Leitrim village.

Luckily, as the tornado hit a remote part of the county, the damage was limited and thankfully there were no injuries, but it did rip large tree from their roots while leaving grass and branches outside its path completely untouched.

Advertisement

CCTV footage below, kindly shared by Mary McManus with the Herald, shows the moment it hit her back garden.

Watch as her washing line – on wheels! – to the left of the screen remains static, while the strong winds tear the roof off a water pump shed to the left, demonstrating the localised nature of the twister.

For more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald!

 

Related posts:

Ted shares lung cancer journey to help others Kettyle’s beef is always a cut above the rest Forecast dashes Fermanagh dreams of a white Christmas

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
Posted: 12:08 pm December 20, 2023
Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com

Copyright © 2023 — The Fermanagh Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

The Fermanagh Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 28 Belmore Street, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland, BT74 6AA