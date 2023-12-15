+44 (0)28 6632 2066
HomeHeadlineTrust urged to listen to heartbreaking stories
BRAVE BOY...11-year-old Jayden Dempsey addressed the panel of politicians at the SOAS meeting in the Westville Hotel.

Trust urged to listen to heartbreaking stories

Posted: 2:11 pm December 15, 2023
By Roisin Henderson
r.henderson@fermanaghherald.com

A YOUNG autistic boy from Clogher was left lying on the road for over an hour in a storm after being knocked down, a meeting on the future of services at South West Acute Hospital (SWAH) has heard.

The family of Jayden Dempsey (11) believe the reason he suffered in cold and in pain for so long was due to the pressure the ambulance service is now under as a result of the extra demand of transferring patients requiring emergency surgery from the SWAH to Altnagelvin, due to the removal of emergency general surgery (EGS) from the Enniskillen hospital.

