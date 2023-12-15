Trust urged to listen to heartbreaking stories

BRAVE BOY...11-year-old Jayden Dempsey addressed the panel of politicians at the SOAS meeting in the Westville Hotel.

A YOUNG autistic boy from Clogher was left lying on the road for over an hour in a storm after being knocked down, a meeting on the future of services at South West Acute Hospital (SWAH) has heard.

The family of Jayden Dempsey (11) believe the reason he suffered in cold and in pain for so long was due to the pressure the ambulance service is now under as a result of the extra demand of transferring patients requiring emergency surgery from the SWAH to Altnagelvin, due to the removal of emergency general surgery (EGS) from the Enniskillen hospital.

