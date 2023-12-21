Tributes to woman who died in Lisnaskea crash

Tributes have been paid to the woman who tragically died following a serious road crash in Lisnaskea yesterday.

While the identity of the woman has not been officially confirmed yet, it is understood she is in her 70s and from the local area.

MLA Áine Murphy has said the tragic accident had “left the community shocked and saddened.”

“I want to extend my deepest sympathy to the family and friends of the woman who died in a road accident in the Castlebalfour Road area of Lisnaskea,” she said.

“This tragedy has left the entire community shocked and saddened so close to Christmas. I know that everyone in our community will rally around to support all those affected in what will be difficult days ahead.

“I would also like to pay tribute to the emergency services for their efforts at the scene of this tragic incident.”

The Castlebalfour Road was closed in both directions at the junctions with Killynamph Road and Aghlurcher Road yesterday afternoon following the crash, with diversions put in place.