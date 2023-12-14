Treasure trove of history at Enniskillen Library

One of eight parts - Very large parchment pedigree entitled 'Genealogy of the right worshipful and worthy Captain Sir William Cole of the Castle of Enniskillen, Co. Fermanagh, in the kingdom of Ireland'. 1635

LOCAL history fans are in for a treat today, when a fascinating roadshow of priceless artifacts visits Enniskillen Library.

As part of the second leg of its tours of local libraries, the Public Record Office of Northern Ireland (PRONI) will be visiting the library today, December 14th, and bringing with it a wealth of historic treasures.

Among the items that will be on display will be a letter wishing “God speed” to two young Fermanagh women who emigrated to Michigan in the 1880s, written by Rev A Williamson, rector of Magheraculmoney, Ardress, Kesh.

Other items of interest will be a large parchment pedigree from 1635 entitled ‘Genealogy of the right worshipful and worthy Captain Sir William Cole of the Castle of Enniskillen, Co. Fermanagh, in the kingdom of Ireland’, which will be displayed digitally.

A digital version of a 1772 of the town of Enniskillen will also be on display, along with a register of the female pupils of the Enniskillen Model National School from 1888-1918.

There will also be a register of successful smallpox vaccinations in Enniskillen between January to July 1889, among other records and artifacts.

