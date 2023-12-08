Top award for Derrylin’s Encirc

AWARDS CEREMONY… Encirc Sustainability Director Fiacre O’Donnell took part in a panel discussion at the Northern Ireland Environmental Benchmarking Survey event.

DERRYLIN-based business Encirc said they’re ‘very proud’ after they picked up one a top accolades at a Belfast awards ceremony which honoured and celebrated the most sustainable businesses in Ireland.

Encirc – which is one of the largest glass bottle producing companies in Europe – achieved platinum accreditation at the Northern Ireland Environmental Benchmarking Survey event in Windsor Park.

Sustainability Director at Encirc, Fiacre O’Donnell, was delighted that the Fermanagh firm was recognised with the award for the fourth successive year.

Advertisement

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link… Subscribe to current edition