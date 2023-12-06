SWAH meeting at the Westville tomorrow night

THE PUBLIC meeting on the future of SWAH services tomorrow night (Thursday) will mark one year since emergency general surgery (EGS) was removed from the hospital.

The meeting, which takes place at the Westville Hotel at 7pm tomorrow, December 7th, has been organised by Save Our Acute Services (SOAS) and will feature a panel of representatives from all five local political parties.

Facilitated by the Ulster Herald’s Alan Rodgers, pictured below, the public will be given the chance to question their politicians on what they have been doing to help restore that service to the SWAH.

“We are facilitating the meeting because we want to give the opportunity to the public to talk to the politicians,” said a SOAS spokeswoman.

“We also want to mark the anniversary because everybody knows it’s a year without surgery, and the narrative given by the Trust and the narrative we’re hearing are so profoundly different that the public get a chance to ask important questions.”

The spokeswoman added anyone attending who does not feel comfortable talking publicly can send in their questions in advance via email or private message on the SOAS Facebook page.

They also said the facilitator Mr Rodgers will ensure the evening is presented professionally and respectfully, giving everyone an equal chance to have their say and engage.

