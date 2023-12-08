+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
HomeHeadlineSlieve Russell expected to go on market in new year
PREPARING FOR SALE...Slieve Russell Hotel in Ballyconnell.

Slieve Russell expected to go on market in new year

Posted: 3:16 pm December 8, 2023
By Roisin Henderson
r.henderson@fermanaghherald.com

THE SLIEVE Russell Hotel is expected to be put on the market early next year, with a price tag of €30 million (£26 million).

As reported by the Herald back in May, the Ballyconnell hotel is expected to be the latest in a number of hospitality establishments once owned by Seán Quinn to be put up for sale by liquidators in an attempt to recover unpaid debts.

The hotel, which was opened by Mr Quinn in 1992, was taken over by the Irish Bank Resolution Corporation (IBRC) in 2011. In the past year it has reported a doubling of its profits.

Advertisement

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link… Subscribe to current edition

Related posts:

Enniskillen man in Australian hospital after road crash Pride weekend a success, despite small protest Poetry collection vividly recalls Enniskillen’s past

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
Posted: 3:16 pm December 8, 2023
Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com

Copyright © 2023 — The Fermanagh Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

The Fermanagh Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 28 Belmore Street, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland, BT74 6AA