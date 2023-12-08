Slieve Russell expected to go on market in new year

THE SLIEVE Russell Hotel is expected to be put on the market early next year, with a price tag of €30 million (£26 million).

As reported by the Herald back in May, the Ballyconnell hotel is expected to be the latest in a number of hospitality establishments once owned by Seán Quinn to be put up for sale by liquidators in an attempt to recover unpaid debts.

The hotel, which was opened by Mr Quinn in 1992, was taken over by the Irish Bank Resolution Corporation (IBRC) in 2011. In the past year it has reported a doubling of its profits.

