+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
HomeHeadlineSiobhan dedicates her award to MS sufferers
LEADING LIGHT… Siobhan Allister recently picked up a top UK award for her commitment to helping people with MS.

Siobhan dedicates her award to MS sufferers

Posted: 12:54 pm December 15, 2023
By Mark McGoldrick
m.mcgoldrick@fermanaghherald.com

THE chairwoman of the Fermanagh MS Group feels that her recent special recognition award will put the commitment and hard work of the local support group ‘on the map’.

In May 2009, Siobhan Allister’s life was turned upside down when she was diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis – a lifelong condition that affects the brain and nerves and can’t be cured.

Since then, Ms Allister has been a shining light over the past 14 years in the promotion of MS support in Fermanagh, organising and heading up countless fundraising initiatives.

Advertisement

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link… Subscribe to current edition

Related posts:

Kind-hearted Bernadette ‘cared about everyone’ Night to remember at 140th anniversary of Mahon’s Hotel Kettyle’s beef is always a cut above the rest

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
Posted: 12:54 pm December 15, 2023
Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com

Copyright © 2023 — The Fermanagh Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

The Fermanagh Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 28 Belmore Street, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland, BT74 6AA