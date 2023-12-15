Siobhan dedicates her award to MS sufferers

LEADING LIGHT… Siobhan Allister recently picked up a top UK award for her commitment to helping people with MS.

THE chairwoman of the Fermanagh MS Group feels that her recent special recognition award will put the commitment and hard work of the local support group ‘on the map’.

In May 2009, Siobhan Allister’s life was turned upside down when she was diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis – a lifelong condition that affects the brain and nerves and can’t be cured.

Since then, Ms Allister has been a shining light over the past 14 years in the promotion of MS support in Fermanagh, organising and heading up countless fundraising initiatives.

