Sewage repairs damage restored Enniskillen street

SOME of the hard work carried out by the Enniskillen Public Realm Project was undone recently due to sewage works on Church Street.

The Enniskillen Public Realm project was an environmental improvement scheme comprising proposed high-quality paving, kerbing, surface water drainage, signage, and planting/landscape design to improve the look of the county town.

However, an ongoing issue with the sewer at 1, Church Street, in front of Charlie’s Bar, which was overflowing constantly whenever there was heavy rainfall, has caused damage.

NI Water was contacted to sort out the problem, which they did, but the surface was tarmacked over ruining the quality paving and damaging the ‘street furniture’ that had ‘White Star Bar’ written on it.

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link https://bit.ly/3gOl8G0