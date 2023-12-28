+44 (0)28 6632 2066
Sewage repairs damage restored Enniskillen street

Sewage repairs damage restored Enniskillen street

Posted: 1:50 pm December 28, 2023
By John Carney
j.carney@fermanaghherald.com

SOME of the hard work carried out by the Enniskillen Public Realm Project was undone recently due to sewage works on Church Street.
The Enniskillen Public Realm project was an environmental improvement scheme comprising proposed high-quality paving, kerbing, surface water drainage, signage, and planting/landscape design to improve the look of the county town.
However, an ongoing issue with the sewer at 1, Church Street, in front of Charlie’s Bar, which was overflowing constantly whenever there was heavy rainfall, has caused damage.
NI Water was contacted to sort out the problem, which they did, but the surface was tarmacked over ruining the quality paving and damaging the ‘street furniture’ that had ‘White Star Bar’ written on it.

